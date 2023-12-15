If your plans today include tracking the local high school basketball games in Cheatham County, Tennessee, then there are some important details for you to know. Find out how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the piece below.

Cheatham County, Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Sycamore High School at Cheatham County Central High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 15

7:30 PM CT on December 15 Location: Ashland City, TN

Ashland City, TN Conference: 2A - Region 5 - District 9

2A - Region 5 - District 9 How to Stream: Watch Here

Greenbrier High School at Harpeth High School