Can we anticipate Cody Glass lighting the lamp when the Nashville Predators match up against the Carolina Hurricanes at 7:30 PM ET on Friday? To help you with your wagers, check out the stats and trends below.

Will Cody Glass score a goal against the Hurricanes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)

Glass stats and insights

Glass is yet to score through 11 games this season.

This is his first matchup of the season versus the Hurricanes.

Glass has no points on the power play.

Hurricanes defensive stats

The Hurricanes have given up 92 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 19th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Hurricanes have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 12.5 hits and 10.7 blocked shots per game.

Glass recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/12/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 11:49 Home W 3-2 OT 12/9/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 12:17 Away L 4-0 11/20/2023 Avalanche 1 0 1 13:07 Home W 4-3 11/18/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 14:56 Home W 4-2 11/14/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 16:29 Home L 3-2 11/11/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 14:00 Home L 7-5 10/19/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 1:46 Away W 4-1 10/17/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 15:24 Home L 6-1 10/14/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 16:14 Away L 3-2 10/12/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 16:25 Home W 3-0

Predators vs. Hurricanes game info

Game Day: Friday, December 15, 2023

Friday, December 15, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

ESPN+ and Hulu Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

