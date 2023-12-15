The Atlanta Hawks, Dejounte Murray included, face the Toronto Raptors on Friday at 7:30 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Last time out, which was on December 13, Murray posted 20 points, five assists and two blocks in a 135-128 loss versus the Raptors.

With prop bets available for Murray, let's dive into some stats and trends to assist you in making good selections.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Dejounte Murray Prop Bets vs. the Raptors

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 19.5 20.0 17.8 Rebounds 4.5 4.4 4.6 Assists 4.5 5.3 5.3 PRA -- 29.7 27.7 PR -- 24.4 22.4 3PM 2.5 2.3 2.3



Looking to bet on one or more of Murray's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Dejounte Murray Insights vs. the Raptors

This season, he's put up 18.1% of the Hawks' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 17.0 per contest.

He's made 2.3 threes per game, or 16.7% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Murray's opponents, the Raptors, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 12th in the NBA with 102 possessions per game, while his Hawks rank 18th in possessions per game with 105.2.

Giving up 114.4 points per contest, the Raptors are the 19th-ranked team in the league defensively.

The Raptors are the 12th-ranked squad in the NBA, conceding 43.4 rebounds per contest.

Looking at assists, the Raptors have given up 26.8 per contest, 20th in the league.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Raptors have conceded 12.8 makes per game, 15th in the NBA.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Dejounte Murray vs. the Raptors

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/13/2023 34 20 3 5 4 2 0

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.