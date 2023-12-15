Want to know how to watch high school basketball matchups in Giles County, Tennessee today? We have you covered here.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Giles County, Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Wayne County High School at Richland High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 15
  • Location: Lynnville, TN
  • Conference: 1A - Region 5 - District 10
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.