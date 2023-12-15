Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Hamblen County Today - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 7:35 AM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
There is high school basketball action in Hamblen County, Tennessee today, and info on how to stream these games is available right here.
Hamblen County, Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Morristown-Hamblen High School West at Jefferson County High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Dandridge, TN
- Conference: 4A - Region 1 - District 2
- How to Stream: Watch Here
