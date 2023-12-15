In Humphreys County, Tennessee, there are exciting high school basketball games on the calendar today. Info on how to watch them is available in this article.

Humphreys County, Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Games Today

East Hickman High School at Waverly Central High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 15
  • Location: Waverly, TN
  • Conference: 2A - Region 6 - District 11
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

