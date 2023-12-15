Lakers vs. Spurs Injury Report Today - December 15
The Los Angeles Lakers (15-10) have six players on the injury report, including Anthony Davis, in their matchup with the San Antonio Spurs (3-20) at Frost Bank Center on Friday, December 15 at 7:30 PM ET.
The Lakers will look for another victory over the Spurs following a 122-119 win in their matchup on Wednesday. In the Lakers' victory, Davis recorded 37 points (and added 10 rebounds and one assist), while Victor Wembanyama scored 30 in the losing effort for the Spurs.
Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Gabe Vincent
|PG
|Out
|Knee
|6.0
|1.0
|3.0
|Anthony Davis
|PF
|Questionable
|Adductor
|24.3
|12.4
|2.9
|LeBron James
|SF
|Questionable
|Calf
|25.1
|7.6
|6.7
|Jalen Hood-Schifino
|SG
|Out
|Back
|3.3
|0.5
|0.8
|Taurean Prince
|PF
|Questionable
|Knee
|9.2
|2.6
|1.7
|Jarred Vanderbilt
|PF
|Questionable
|Back
|1.0
|4.3
|1.0
San Antonio Spurs Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Charles Bassey
|C
|Out For Season
|Knee
|3.3
|4.0
|1.1
Lakers vs. Spurs Game Info
- When: Friday, December 15, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas
- TV: ESPN, CW35, and SportsNet LA
Lakers vs. Spurs Betting Info
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Lakers
|-7.5
|233.5
