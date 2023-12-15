Looking for how to watch high school basketball games in Marshall County, Tennessee today? We've got the information.

Marshall County, Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Marshall County High School at Riverdale High School

  • Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 15
  • Location: Murfreesboro, TN
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

