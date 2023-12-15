The high school basketball season is in progress, and if you're searching for how to watch games in Morgan County, Tennessee today, we've got you covered.

Morgan County, Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Greenback School at Oakdale School

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 15

Location: Oakdale, TN

Oakdale, TN Conference: 1A - Region 2 - District 4

1A - Region 2 - District 4 How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Sunbright School

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 15

Location: Sunbright, TN

Sunbright, TN How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Wartburg Central High School