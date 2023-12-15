Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Obion County Today - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
The high school basketball season is underway, and if you're looking for how to stream matchups in Obion County, Tennessee today, we've got the information.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Obion County, Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Games Today
City University School of Liberal Arts at Obion County Central High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Troy, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.