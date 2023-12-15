Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Sullivan County Today - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
We have high school basketball action in Sullivan County, Tennessee today, and the inside scoop on how to watch these games is available right here.
Sullivan County, Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Northwood High School at Tri-Cities Christian Academy
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Blountville, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Tri-Cities Christian Academy
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Blountville, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
