Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Sumner County Today - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 7:35 AM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Don't miss the high school basketball games happening in Sumner County, Tennessee today. Information on how to watch all of the action can be located below.
Sumner County, Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Beech High School at Smith County High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Carthage, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hendersonville High School at Stewarts Creek High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Smyrna, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
White House High School at White House Heritage High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 15
- Location: White House, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
