The Tennessee State Tigers (2-6) take the court against the Eastern Kentucky Colonels (8-2) at 6:30 PM ET on Friday, December 15, 2023.

Tennessee State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Friday, December 15, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Gentry Complex in Nashville, Tennessee TV: ESPN+

Tennessee State vs. Eastern Kentucky Scoring Comparison

The Colonels' 81.3 points per game are 19.4 more points than the 61.9 the Tigers allow.

When it scores more than 61.9 points, Eastern Kentucky is 8-2.

Tennessee State's record is 2-5 when it gives up fewer than 81.3 points.

The Tigers score 16.6 fewer points per game (47) than the Colonels give up (63.6).

Eastern Kentucky is 3-0 when allowing fewer than 47 points.

The Tigers are making 32.7% of their shots from the field, 7.2% lower than the Colonels concede to opponents (39.9%).

The Colonels make 43.4% of their shots from the field, 3.9% higher than the Tigers' defensive field-goal percentage.

Tennessee State Leaders

Caitlin Anderson: 8.8 PTS, 1.9 STL, 34.3 FG%

8.8 PTS, 1.9 STL, 34.3 FG% Sanaa' St. Andre: 11.4 PTS, 1.4 STL, 33 FG%, 26.1 3PT% (6-for-23)

11.4 PTS, 1.4 STL, 33 FG%, 26.1 3PT% (6-for-23) Eboni Williams: 7.8 PTS, 1.4 STL, 45.2 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (2-for-7)

7.8 PTS, 1.4 STL, 45.2 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (2-for-7) Zyion Shannon: 6.5 PTS, 1.4 STL, 31.6 FG%, 12.5 3PT% (2-for-16)

6.5 PTS, 1.4 STL, 31.6 FG%, 12.5 3PT% (2-for-16) Diamond Cannon: 2.8 PTS, 1.1 STL, 28 FG%

Tennessee State Schedule