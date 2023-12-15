Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Trousdale County Today - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 7:35 AM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
High school basketball is happening today in Trousdale County, Tennessee, and info on these matchups is available below, if you're searching for how to watch them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Trousdale County, Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Jackson County High School at Trousdale County High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Hartsville, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.