Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Warren County Today - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 9:37 AM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
If your plans today include seeing the local high school basketball games in Warren County, Tennessee, then there is some important info you need to know. Learn how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the article below.
Warren County, Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Clarksville Christian School at Foundation Christian Academy
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Bowling Green, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Whitwell High School at F.C. Boyd Christian School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 15
- Location: McMinnville, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Rossview High School at Bowling Green High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Bowling Green, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
