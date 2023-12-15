In the upcoming game against the Carolina Hurricanes, which starts at 7:30 PM ET on Friday, can we expect Yakov Trenin to score a goal for the Nashville Predators? Let's dive into the most relevant stats and trends to determine which player props you should be strongly considering.

Will Yakov Trenin score a goal against the Hurricanes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)

Trenin stats and insights

Trenin has scored in six of 28 games this season, but only one goal each time.

This is his first matchup of the season against the Hurricanes.

Trenin has no points on the power play.

He takes 1.6 shots per game, and converts 12.8% of them.

Hurricanes defensive stats

The Hurricanes have given up 92 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 19th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Hurricanes have shut out opponents twice while averaging 12.5 hits and 10.7 blocked shots per game.

Trenin recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/12/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 14:52 Home W 3-2 OT 12/10/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 17:28 Away W 2-1 12/9/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 15:08 Away L 4-0 12/7/2023 Lightning 1 1 0 14:26 Home W 5-1 12/5/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 20:12 Away W 4-3 SO 12/3/2023 Sabres 1 1 0 15:15 Away W 2-1 12/2/2023 Rangers 1 0 1 10:21 Home L 4-3 11/30/2023 Wild 0 0 0 15:03 Home L 6-1 11/28/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 17:28 Home W 3-2 OT 11/26/2023 Jets 1 1 0 19:18 Home W 3-2

Predators vs. Hurricanes game info

Game Day: Friday, December 15, 2023

Friday, December 15, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

