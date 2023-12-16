Saturday's contest at E. A. Diddle Arena has the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (8-3) going head to head against the Austin Peay Governors (6-6) at 3:00 PM ET on December 16. Our computer prediction projects a 74-65 win for Western Kentucky, who are favored by our model.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Austin Peay vs. Western Kentucky Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Bowling Green, Kentucky

Bowling Green, Kentucky Venue: E. A. Diddle Arena

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Austin Peay vs. Western Kentucky Score Prediction

Prediction: Western Kentucky 74, Austin Peay 65

Spread & Total Prediction for Austin Peay vs. Western Kentucky

Computer Predicted Spread: Western Kentucky (-8.5)

Western Kentucky (-8.5) Computer Predicted Total: 138.9

Western Kentucky's record against the spread this season is 4-1-0, and Austin Peay's is 4-4-0. In terms of hitting the over, games involving the Hilltoppers are 2-3-0 and the Governors are 2-6-0.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Austin Peay Performance Insights

The Governors have a +36 scoring differential, topping opponents by three points per game. They're putting up 67 points per game, 319th in college basketball, and are allowing 64 per contest to rank 39th in college basketball.

Austin Peay is 260th in the country at 34.8 rebounds per game. That's similar to the 35.1 its opponents average.

Austin Peay connects on 7.6 three-pointers per game (172nd in college basketball) while shooting 34.6% from deep (133rd in college basketball). It is making 1.5 more threes than its opponents, who drain 6.1 per game at 26.9%.

Austin Peay has typically won the turnover battle this season, committing 9.6 per game (36th in college basketball) while forcing 12.9 (119th in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.