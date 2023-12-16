How to Watch Austin Peay vs. Western Kentucky on TV or Live Stream - December 16
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 9:21 AM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
The Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (8-3) take a four-game winning streak into a home matchup with the Austin Peay Governors (6-6), who have won three straight. It begins at 3:00 PM ET (on ESPN+) on Saturday, December 16, 2023.
Austin Peay vs. Western Kentucky Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: E. A. Diddle Arena in Bowling Green, Kentucky
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Austin Peay Stats Insights
- This season, Austin Peay has a 5-2 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 40.8% from the field.
- The Governors are the 260th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Hilltoppers sit at 65th.
- The Governors put up 6.9 fewer points per game (67) than the Hilltoppers allow their opponents to score (73.9).
- When it scores more than 73.9 points, Austin Peay is 4-0.
Austin Peay Home & Away Comparison
- Austin Peay is scoring more points at home (74 per game) than on the road (60.2).
- The Governors are giving up fewer points at home (55.6 per game) than on the road (70.6).
- Beyond the arc, Austin Peay drains fewer treys away (6 per game) than at home (10.2), and shoots a lower percentage on the road (30.6%) than at home (37%) as well.
Austin Peay Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/5/2023
|Midway
|W 98-44
|F&M Bank Arena
|12/9/2023
|Murray State
|W 53-49
|F&M Bank Arena
|12/12/2023
|@ Southern Illinois
|W 70-68
|Banterra Center
|12/16/2023
|@ Western Kentucky
|-
|E. A. Diddle Arena
|12/22/2023
|Ohio
|-
|F&M Bank Arena
|12/30/2023
|@ Memphis
|-
|FedExForum
