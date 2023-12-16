The Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (8-3) take a four-game winning streak into a home matchup with the Austin Peay Governors (6-6), who have won three straight. It begins at 3:00 PM ET (on ESPN+) on Saturday, December 16, 2023.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Austin Peay vs. Western Kentucky Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: E. A. Diddle Arena in Bowling Green, Kentucky

E. A. Diddle Arena in Bowling Green, Kentucky TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other ASUN Games

Austin Peay Stats Insights

This season, Austin Peay has a 5-2 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 40.8% from the field.

The Governors are the 260th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Hilltoppers sit at 65th.

The Governors put up 6.9 fewer points per game (67) than the Hilltoppers allow their opponents to score (73.9).

When it scores more than 73.9 points, Austin Peay is 4-0.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Austin Peay Home & Away Comparison

Austin Peay is scoring more points at home (74 per game) than on the road (60.2).

The Governors are giving up fewer points at home (55.6 per game) than on the road (70.6).

Beyond the arc, Austin Peay drains fewer treys away (6 per game) than at home (10.2), and shoots a lower percentage on the road (30.6%) than at home (37%) as well.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Austin Peay Upcoming Schedule