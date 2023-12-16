How to Watch Belmont vs. Samford on TV or Live Stream - December 16
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 9:20 AM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
The Samford Bulldogs (8-2) will aim to extend an eight-game win run when they host the Belmont Bruins (8-3) at 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023. The Bruins have won six games in a row.
Belmont vs. Samford Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Pete Hanna Center in Birmingham, Alabama
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other MVC Games
- Indiana State vs Ball State (1:45 PM ET | December 16)
- Western Michigan vs UIC (2:00 PM ET | December 16)
- Missouri State vs Tulsa (3:00 PM ET | December 16)
Belmont Stats Insights
- The Bruins' 49.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 7.1 percentage points higher than the Bulldogs have allowed to their opponents (42.4%).
- Belmont has compiled an 8-2 straight-up record in games it shoots over 42.4% from the field.
- The Bruins are the 247th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Bulldogs sit at 82nd.
- The Bruins' 80.6 points per game are five more points than the 75.6 the Bulldogs allow to opponents.
- When it scores more than 75.6 points, Belmont is 6-2.
Belmont Home & Away Comparison
- At home, Belmont scores 82.8 points per game. Away, it scores 78.6.
- At home, the Bruins give up 71.3 points per game. Away, they give up 82.6.
- Belmont knocks down fewer 3-pointers at home (8 per game) than away (8.6). It also has a lower 3-point percentage at home (36%) than on the road (38.7%).
Belmont Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/2/2023
|Valparaiso
|W 77-68
|Curb Event Center
|12/6/2023
|Lipscomb
|W 72-71
|Curb Event Center
|12/9/2023
|@ Middle Tennessee
|W 75-65
|Murphy Athletic Center
|12/16/2023
|@ Samford
|-
|Pete Hanna Center
|12/20/2023
|Arkansas State
|-
|Curb Event Center
|1/2/2024
|@ Southern Illinois
|-
|Banterra Center
