The Samford Bulldogs (8-2) will aim to extend an eight-game win run when they host the Belmont Bruins (8-3) at 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023. The Bruins have won six games in a row.

Belmont vs. Samford Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Pete Hanna Center in Birmingham, Alabama TV: ESPN+

Belmont Stats Insights

The Bruins' 49.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 7.1 percentage points higher than the Bulldogs have allowed to their opponents (42.4%).

Belmont has compiled an 8-2 straight-up record in games it shoots over 42.4% from the field.

The Bruins are the 247th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Bulldogs sit at 82nd.

The Bruins' 80.6 points per game are five more points than the 75.6 the Bulldogs allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 75.6 points, Belmont is 6-2.

Belmont Home & Away Comparison

At home, Belmont scores 82.8 points per game. Away, it scores 78.6.

At home, the Bruins give up 71.3 points per game. Away, they give up 82.6.

Belmont knocks down fewer 3-pointers at home (8 per game) than away (8.6). It also has a lower 3-point percentage at home (36%) than on the road (38.7%).

