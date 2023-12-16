The Samford Bulldogs (8-2) will aim to extend an eight-game win run when they host the Belmont Bruins (8-3) at 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023. The Bruins have taken six games in a row.

In this article, you can see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Samford vs. Belmont matchup.

Belmont vs. Samford Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Pete Hanna Center in Birmingham, Alabama

Pete Hanna Center in Birmingham, Alabama How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Belmont vs. Samford Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at individual sportsbooks.

Belmont vs. Samford Betting Trends

Belmont is 4-5-0 ATS this season.

The Bruins have covered the spread once when an underdog by 3.5 points or more this season (in three opportunities).

Samford is 3-5-0 ATS this season.

A total of five out of the Bulldogs' eight games this season have hit the over.

