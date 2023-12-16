The Samford Bulldogs (6-2) play the Belmont Bruins (6-3) at 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023. This clash is available on ESPN+.

Belmont vs. Samford Game Information

Belmont Players to Watch

Achor Achor: 15.1 PTS, 6.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.5 BLK

15.1 PTS, 6.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.5 BLK A.J. Staton-McCray: 12.0 PTS, 4.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.5 BLK

12.0 PTS, 4.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.5 BLK Rylan Jones: 8.1 PTS, 2.9 REB, 4.0 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK

8.1 PTS, 2.9 REB, 4.0 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK Jaden Campbell: 11.1 PTS, 3.0 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK

11.1 PTS, 3.0 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK Jermaine Marshall: 12.0 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 2.4 STL, 0.6 BLK

Samford Players to Watch

Belmont vs. Samford Stat Comparison

Samford Rank Samford AVG Belmont AVG Belmont Rank 45th 82.8 Points Scored 82.2 54th 220th 72.9 Points Allowed 80.4 337th 107th 35.0 Rebounds 32.1 235th 86th 10.5 Off. Rebounds 7.3 307th 58th 9.1 3pt Made 9.0 62nd 14th 18.1 Assists 15.6 71st 313th 14.0 Turnovers 13.1 268th

