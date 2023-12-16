The Atlanta Hawks (10-14) will look to Trae Young (eighth in the league scoring 27.7 points per game) when they attempt to overcome Donovan Mitchell (ninth in the NBA with 27.6 PPG) and the Cleveland Cavaliers (13-12) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse. The Hawks are 2.5-point road underdogs in the matchup, which starts at 7:30 PM ET on NBA TV, BSOH, and BSSE.

Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, BSOH, and BSSE

NBA TV, BSOH, and BSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

Prediction: Cavaliers 119 - Hawks 114

Pick ATS: Cavaliers (- 2.5)

Cavaliers (- 2.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Cavaliers (-4.3)

Cavaliers (-4.3) Pick OU: Under (240.5)



Under (240.5) Computer Predicted Total: 233.2

The Cavaliers' .480 ATS win percentage (12-13-0 ATS Record) is higher than the Hawks' .250 mark (6-18-0 ATS Record) in 2023-24.

As a 2.5-point underdog or more in 2023-24, Atlanta is 2-6 against the spread compared to the 4-6 ATS record Cleveland puts up as a 2.5-point favorite.

When it comes to going over the over/under in 2023-24, Atlanta and its opponents are more successful (62.5% of the time) than Cleveland and its opponents (48%).

As a moneyline favorite this season, the Cavaliers are 9-6, a better record than the Hawks have recorded (4-8) as moneyline underdogs.

Hawks Performance Insights

The Hawks are the third-best team in the league in points scored (122.6 per game) but third-worst in points conceded (122.5).

Atlanta grabs 44.8 rebounds per game and concede 44.1 boards, ranking 10th and 19th, respectively, in the NBA.

This season the Hawks are ranked 15th in the league in assists at 25.8 per game.

Atlanta is 14th in the NBA in turnovers per game (13.2) and fifth-best in turnovers forced (15.1).

The Hawks are seventh in the NBA in 3-pointers made (14.2 per game) and ninth in 3-point percentage (37.4%).

