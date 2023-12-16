2024 NCAA Bracketology: Chattanooga March Madness Resume | December 18
When the 2024 March Madness tournament comes around, will Chattanooga be involved? For bracketology analysis and a look at its tournament resume, continue reading.
How Chattanooga ranks
|Record
|SoCon Record
|AP Poll
|Coaches Poll
|RPI
|7-3
|0-0
|NR
|NR
|240
Chattanooga's best wins
Chattanooga's signature win this season came against the Bellarmine Knights, a squad ranked outside the top 100 (No. 246) in the RPI. Chattanooga brought home the 72-64 win at home on November 14. With 25 points, Honor Huff was the leading scorer versus Bellarmine. Second on the team was Myles Che, with 22 points.
Next best wins
- 72-56 at home over Southeast Missouri State (No. 277/RPI) on November 26
- 68-63 at home over Tennessee Tech (No. 292/RPI) on November 19
- 88-72 on the road over Alabama A&M (No. 334/RPI) on December 16
- 81-71 on the road over Louisville (No. 338/RPI) on November 10
Chattanooga's quadrant records
Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 0-1 | Quadrant 4: 5-0
- Based on the RPI, the Mocs have five wins versus Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 29th-most in the nation.
Schedule insights
- Chattanooga has drawn the 11th-easiest schedule in college basketball the rest of the way, based on our predictions.
- Of the Mocs' 22 remaining games this season, 14 are against teams with worse records, and 14 are against teams with records over .500.
- Nooga has 22 games left this year, including none against Top 25 teams.
Chattanooga's next game
- Matchup: Chattanooga Mocs vs. Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs
- Date/Time: Tuesday, December 19 at 7:00 PM ET
- Location: McKenzie Arena in Chattanooga, Tennessee
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
