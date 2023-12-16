The Atlanta Hawks, Clint Capela included, match up versus the Cleveland Cavaliers on Saturday at 7:30 PM ET.

Capela, in his most recent showing, had 18 points, 15 rebounds and three blocks in a 125-104 win over the Raptors.

In this article we will look at Capela's prop bets, using stats to help you make good predictions.

Clint Capela Prop Bets vs. the Cavaliers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 13.5 11.5 12.5 Rebounds 11.5 10.5 11.5 Assists -- 1.1 1.3 PRA -- 23.1 25.3 PR -- 22 24



Clint Capela Insights vs. the Cavaliers

This season, he's put up 9.1% of the Hawks' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 8.6 per contest.

The Hawks rank 11th in possessions per game with 105. His opponents, the Cavaliers, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 13th with 100.5 possessions per contest.

Defensively, the Cavaliers are ranked eighth in the NBA, conceding 110.9 points per game.

The Cavaliers are the 12th-ranked squad in the NBA, conceding 43.6 rebounds per game.

Allowing 24.5 assists per game, the Cavaliers are the fifth-ranked team in the league.

Clint Capela vs. the Cavaliers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/28/2023 22 14 9 0 0 2 2

