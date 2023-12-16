For people looking to wager on the upcoming battle between the Nashville Predators and the Washington Capitals on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET, is Colton Sissons a player who is a good bet to score a goal? We break it all down in the piece below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Colton Sissons score a goal against the Capitals?

Odds to score a goal this game: +370 (Bet $10 to win $37.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Sissons stats and insights

  • Sissons has scored in seven of 30 games this season, including multiple goals in a game twice.
  • He has not played against the Capitals yet this season.
  • Sissons has picked up one goal and one assist on the power play.
  • Sissons' shooting percentage is 17.0%, and he averages 1.8 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Capitals defensive stats

  • The Capitals have given up 74 goals in total (2.8 per game), the fifth-fewest allowed in the league.
  • So far this season, the Capitals have two shutouts, and they average 16.7 hits and 17.3 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Sissons recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/15/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 17:20 Away W 6-5 OT
12/12/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 17:10 Home W 3-2 OT
12/10/2023 Canadiens 2 2 0 19:21 Away W 2-1
12/9/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 17:12 Away L 4-0
12/7/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 16:15 Home W 5-1
12/5/2023 Blackhawks 1 0 1 18:23 Away W 4-3 SO
12/3/2023 Sabres 1 0 1 16:23 Away W 2-1
12/2/2023 Rangers 1 1 0 17:43 Home L 4-3
11/30/2023 Wild 0 0 0 19:52 Home L 6-1
11/28/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 18:35 Home W 3-2 OT

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Predators vs. Capitals game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, December 16, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSSO, MNMT, and NHL Network
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.