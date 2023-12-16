The Atlanta Hawks (9-10) will lean on Trae Young (10th in NBA, 27.1 points per game) to help them beat Donovan Mitchell (10th in league, 27.1) and the Cleveland Cavaliers (11-9) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse, at 7:30 PM ET on NBA TV, BSOH, and BSSE.

Hawks vs. Cavaliers Game Information

Game Day: Saturday, December 16

Saturday, December 16 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: NBA TV, BSOH, BSSE

Hawks Players to Watch

Young delivers 27.1 points, 2.9 rebounds and 10.7 assists per game for the Hawks.

On a per-game basis, Dejounte Murray gets the Hawks 20.4 points, 4.1 rebounds and 5.1 assists. He also averages 1.8 steals (fifth in NBA) and 0.3 blocked shots.

Clint Capela gives the Hawks 10.6 points, 10.1 rebounds and 1.1 assists per contest while putting up 0.7 steals and 1.7 blocked shots (10th in league).

Bogdan Bogdanovic is averaging 15.7 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game. He is sinking 45.2% of his shots from the floor and 38.9% from beyond the arc, with 3.1 triples per game.

Saddiq Bey gets the Hawks 12.4 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game while averaging 1.1 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Cavaliers Players to Watch

Evan Mobley puts up 16.0 points, 3.0 assists and 10.8 boards per contest.

Mitchell posts 27.1 points, 5.2 assists and 5.3 boards per contest.

Max Strus posts 14.4 points, 5.5 rebounds and 4.0 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 1.0 steal and 0.7 blocks.

Darius Garland averages 19.3 points, 2.7 boards and 5.9 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 1.5 steals and 0.3 blocks.

Jarrett Allen averages 13.8 points, 8.1 boards and 2.3 assists per game. Defensively he averages 0.5 steals and 1.1 blocks.

Hawks vs. Cavaliers Stat Comparison

Cavaliers Hawks 110.8 Points Avg. 123.2 111.2 Points Allowed Avg. 122.8 47.7% Field Goal % 47.2% 34.3% Three Point % 37.2%

