Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks (10-14) are 2.5-point underdogs against Donovan Mitchell and the Cleveland Cavaliers (13-12) Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse. The matchup starts at 7:30 PM ET on NBA TV, BSOH, and BSSE. The matchup has a point total of 240.5.

Hawks vs. Cavaliers Odds & Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio TV: NBA TV, BSOH, and BSSE

Favorite Spread Over/Under Cavaliers -2.5 240.5

Hawks Betting Records & Stats

Atlanta has played 12 games this season that finished with a combined score over 240.5 points.

Atlanta has a 245.1-point average over/under in its outings this season, 4.6 more points than this game's point total.

Atlanta's ATS record is 6-18-0 this season.

The Hawks have been chosen as underdogs in 12 games this year and have walked away with the win four times (33.3%) in those games.

This season, Atlanta has won one of its six games when it is the underdog by at least +110 on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Atlanta has a 47.6% chance of walking away with the win.

Hawks vs Cavaliers Additional Info

Hawks vs. Cavaliers Over/Under Stats

Games Over 240.5 % of Games Over 240.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Cavaliers 3 12% 110.5 233.1 110.9 233.4 222.6 Hawks 12 50% 122.6 233.1 122.5 233.4 238.3

Additional Hawks Insights & Trends

Over its past 10 games, Atlanta has two wins against the spread, and is 3-7 overall.

Five of the Hawks' past 10 outings have hit the over.

This season, Atlanta is 1-9-0 at home against the spread (.100 winning percentage). On the road, it is 5-9-0 ATS (.357).

The Hawks score an average of 122.6 points per game, 11.7 more points than the 110.9 the Cavaliers give up.

Atlanta has put together a 6-14 ATS record and a 10-10 overall record in games it scores more than 110.9 points.

Hawks vs. Cavaliers Betting Splits

Hawks and Cavaliers Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Hawks 6-18 2-6 15-9 Cavaliers 12-13 4-6 12-13

Hawks vs. Cavaliers Point Insights

Hawks Cavaliers 122.6 Points Scored (PG) 110.5 3 NBA Rank (PPG) 25 6-14 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 1-0 10-10 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 1-0 122.5 Points Allowed (PG) 110.9 28 NBA Rank (PAPG) 8 4-0 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 12-9 4-0 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 13-8

