Hawks vs. Cavaliers: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks (10-14) are 2.5-point underdogs against Donovan Mitchell and the Cleveland Cavaliers (13-12) Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse. The matchup starts at 7:30 PM ET on NBA TV, BSOH, and BSSE. The matchup has a point total of 240.5.
Hawks vs. Cavaliers Odds & Info
- When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio
- TV: NBA TV, BSOH, and BSSE
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Cavaliers
|-2.5
|240.5
Hawks Betting Records & Stats
- Atlanta has played 12 games this season that finished with a combined score over 240.5 points.
- Atlanta has a 245.1-point average over/under in its outings this season, 4.6 more points than this game's point total.
- Atlanta's ATS record is 6-18-0 this season.
- The Hawks have been chosen as underdogs in 12 games this year and have walked away with the win four times (33.3%) in those games.
- This season, Atlanta has won one of its six games when it is the underdog by at least +110 on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies Atlanta has a 47.6% chance of walking away with the win.
Hawks vs Cavaliers Additional Info
Hawks vs. Cavaliers Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 240.5
|% of Games Over 240.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Cavaliers
|3
|12%
|110.5
|233.1
|110.9
|233.4
|222.6
|Hawks
|12
|50%
|122.6
|233.1
|122.5
|233.4
|238.3
Additional Hawks Insights & Trends
- Over its past 10 games, Atlanta has two wins against the spread, and is 3-7 overall.
- Five of the Hawks' past 10 outings have hit the over.
- This season, Atlanta is 1-9-0 at home against the spread (.100 winning percentage). On the road, it is 5-9-0 ATS (.357).
- The Hawks score an average of 122.6 points per game, 11.7 more points than the 110.9 the Cavaliers give up.
- Atlanta has put together a 6-14 ATS record and a 10-10 overall record in games it scores more than 110.9 points.
Hawks vs. Cavaliers Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Hawks
|6-18
|2-6
|15-9
|Cavaliers
|12-13
|4-6
|12-13
Hawks vs. Cavaliers Point Insights
|Hawks
|Cavaliers
|122.6
|110.5
|3
|25
|6-14
|1-0
|10-10
|1-0
|122.5
|110.9
|28
|8
|4-0
|12-9
|4-0
|13-8
