Saturday's contest that pits the Arkansas Razorbacks (6-4) against the Lipscomb Bisons (7-5) at Simmons Bank Arena has a projected final score of 82-73 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Arkansas, who is the favorite in this matchup by our model. Tipoff is at 6:00 PM ET on December 16.

The game has no line set.

Lipscomb vs. Arkansas Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023

6:00 PM ET

North Little Rock, Arkansas

Simmons Bank Arena

Lipscomb vs. Arkansas Score Prediction

Prediction: Arkansas 82, Lipscomb 73

Spread & Total Prediction for Lipscomb vs. Arkansas

Computer Predicted Spread: Arkansas (-8.7)

Arkansas (-8.7) Computer Predicted Total: 155.0

Arkansas' record against the spread this season is 3-6-0, and Lipscomb's is 8-2-0. The Razorbacks are 8-1-0 and the Bisons are 5-5-0 in terms of going over the point total.

Lipscomb Performance Insights

The Bisons' +65 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 5.4 points per game) is a result of putting up 80.3 points per game (76th in college basketball) while allowing 74.9 per outing (270th in college basketball).

Lipscomb is 264th in the nation at 34.7 rebounds per game. That's 2.9 fewer than the 37.6 its opponents average.

Lipscomb connects on 9.3 three-pointers per game (46th in college basketball) while shooting 36% from beyond the arc (90th in college basketball). It is making 1.3 more threes than its opponents, who drain 8 per game at 32%.

Lipscomb has committed 11.5 turnovers per game (150th in college basketball) while forcing 12.3 (167th in college basketball).

