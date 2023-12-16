The Arkansas Razorbacks (6-4) hit the court against the Lipscomb Bisons (7-5) at 6:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023 on SEC Network+.

In this article, you can take a look at odds and spreads for the Arkansas vs. Lipscomb matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Lipscomb vs. Arkansas Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Simmons Bank Arena in North Little Rock, Arkansas

Simmons Bank Arena in North Little Rock, Arkansas How to Watch on TV: SEC Network+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Lipscomb vs. Arkansas Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on different sportsbooks.

Lipscomb vs. Arkansas Betting Trends

Lipscomb has put together an 8-2-0 ATS record so far this season.

The Bisons have been an underdog by 14.5 points or more once this season, and covered the spread.

Arkansas has compiled a 3-6-0 record against the spread this season.

So far this season, eight out of the Razorbacks' nine games have hit the over.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.