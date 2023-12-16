Lipscomb vs. Arkansas December 16 Tickets & Start Time
The Arkansas Razorbacks (5-3) play the Lipscomb Bisons (6-3) at 6:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023 airing on SEC Network+.
Lipscomb vs. Arkansas Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, December 16
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV: SEC Network+
Lipscomb Players to Watch
- Trevon Brazile: 11.1 PTS, 8.3 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.9 BLK
- Tramon Mark: 18.4 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Khalif Battle: 15.8 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Davonte Davis: 7.9 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK
- El Ellis: 8.3 PTS, 2.4 REB, 3.0 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
Arkansas Players to Watch
Lipscomb vs. Arkansas Stat Comparison
|Arkansas Rank
|Arkansas AVG
|Lipscomb AVG
|Lipscomb Rank
|76th
|80.6
|Points Scored
|84.2
|34th
|271st
|75.3
|Points Allowed
|76.0
|286th
|149th
|34.1
|Rebounds
|31.1
|262nd
|227th
|8.5
|Off. Rebounds
|6.8
|328th
|210th
|7.1
|3pt Made
|10.0
|20th
|301st
|11.1
|Assists
|15.0
|87th
|133rd
|11.3
|Turnovers
|10.2
|70th
