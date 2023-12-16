The No. 13 Clemson Tigers (9-0) hope to continue a three-game road winning stretch at the Memphis Tigers (7-2) on Saturday, December 16, 2023, at 3:00 PM ET.

Memphis vs. Clemson Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
  • Where: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other AAC Games

Memphis Stats Insights

  • The Memphis Tigers are shooting 45.8% from the field this season, 6.5 percentage points higher than the 39.3% the Clemson Tigers allow to opponents.
  • Memphis has a 7-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 39.3% from the field.
  • The Memphis Tigers are the 154th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Clemson Tigers sit at 109th.
  • The Memphis Tigers average 11.5 more points per game (79.7) than the Clemson Tigers allow (68.2).
  • Memphis has a 7-1 record when putting up more than 68.2 points.

Memphis Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • On offense, Memphis posted 79.9 points per game when playing at home last year, compared to 82 points per game in road games.
  • Defensively the Memphis Tigers were better in home games last year, surrendering 70.7 points per game, compared to 78.3 when playing on the road.
  • In home games, Memphis drained 0.8 fewer three-pointers per game (5.5) than in away games (6.3). However, it sported a higher three-point percentage at home (34.6%) compared to on the road (33.9%).

Memphis Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/2/2023 @ Ole Miss L 80-77 The Pavilion at Ole Miss
12/6/2023 @ VCU W 85-80 Stuart C. Siegel Center
12/10/2023 @ Texas A&M W 81-75 Reed Arena
12/16/2023 Clemson - FedExForum
12/19/2023 Virginia - FedExForum
12/23/2023 Vanderbilt - FedExForum

