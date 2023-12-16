How to Watch Memphis vs. Clemson on TV or Live Stream - December 16
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 9:21 AM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
The No. 13 Clemson Tigers (9-0) hope to continue a three-game road winning stretch at the Memphis Tigers (7-2) on Saturday, December 16, 2023, at 3:00 PM ET.
Memphis vs. Clemson Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other AAC Games
Memphis Stats Insights
- The Memphis Tigers are shooting 45.8% from the field this season, 6.5 percentage points higher than the 39.3% the Clemson Tigers allow to opponents.
- Memphis has a 7-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 39.3% from the field.
- The Memphis Tigers are the 154th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Clemson Tigers sit at 109th.
- The Memphis Tigers average 11.5 more points per game (79.7) than the Clemson Tigers allow (68.2).
- Memphis has a 7-1 record when putting up more than 68.2 points.
Memphis Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- On offense, Memphis posted 79.9 points per game when playing at home last year, compared to 82 points per game in road games.
- Defensively the Memphis Tigers were better in home games last year, surrendering 70.7 points per game, compared to 78.3 when playing on the road.
- In home games, Memphis drained 0.8 fewer three-pointers per game (5.5) than in away games (6.3). However, it sported a higher three-point percentage at home (34.6%) compared to on the road (33.9%).
Memphis Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/2/2023
|@ Ole Miss
|L 80-77
|The Pavilion at Ole Miss
|12/6/2023
|@ VCU
|W 85-80
|Stuart C. Siegel Center
|12/10/2023
|@ Texas A&M
|W 81-75
|Reed Arena
|12/16/2023
|Clemson
|-
|FedExForum
|12/19/2023
|Virginia
|-
|FedExForum
|12/23/2023
|Vanderbilt
|-
|FedExForum
