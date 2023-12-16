The Clemson Tigers (9-0) aim to extend a nine-game winning stretch when visiting the Memphis Tigers (7-2) at 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at FedExForum. The contest airs on ESPN+.

In this article, you will see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Memphis vs. Clemson matchup.

Memphis vs. Clemson Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Memphis vs. Clemson Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at different sportsbooks.

Memphis vs. Clemson Betting Trends

Memphis has compiled a 4-3-0 record against the spread this season.

The Memphis Tigers and their opponents have combined to hit the over five out of seven times this season.

Clemson has won five games against the spread this year, while failing to cover three times.

A total of five Clemson Tigers games this year have hit the over.

Memphis Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +5000

+5000 In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+5000), Memphis is 19th-best in the country. It is far below that, 44th, according to computer rankings.

The Memphis Tigers' national championship odds have jumped from +6000 at the beginning of the season to +5000, the -biggest change among all teams.

The implied probability of Memphis winning the national championship, based on its +5000 moneyline odds, is 2%.

