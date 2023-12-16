When the 2024 March Madness tournament comes around, will Memphis be part of the proceedings? For a bracketology breakdown and a look at its tournament resume, keep reading.

March Madness odds

Odds to win the national championship: +5000

+5000 Preseason national championship odds: +6000

How Memphis ranks

Record AAC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 8-2 0-0 29 31 8

Memphis' best wins

Memphis captured its signature win of the season on December 16, when it defeated the Clemson Tigers, who rank No. 13 in the AP's Top 25, by a score of 79-77. In the win against Clemson, David Jones compiled a team-high 22 points. Jahvon Quinerly chipped in 17 points.

Next best wins

81-75 on the road over Texas A&M (No. 21/RPI) on December 10

71-67 over Michigan (No. 60/RPI) on November 22

70-55 on the road over Missouri (No. 94/RPI) on November 10

94-77 at home over Jackson State (No. 108/RPI) on November 6

84-79 over Arkansas (No. 117/RPI) on November 23

Memphis' quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 2-2 | Quadrant 2: 2-0 | Quadrant 3: 4-0 | Quadrant 4: 0-0

Based on the RPI, Memphis has two wins versus Quadrant 1 teams, tied for the fifth-most in the country.

When facing Quadrant 2 teams (according to the RPI), the Tigers are 2-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the ninth-most victories.

According to the RPI, Memphis has four wins versus Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the fourth-most in Division 1.

Schedule insights

Memphis has to overcome the 13th-hardest schedule (based on our predictions) the rest of the way.

Of the Tigers' 21 remaining games this year, 16 are against teams with worse records, and 17 are against teams with records over .500.

When it comes to Memphis' upcoming schedule, it has 21 games left, with three coming against teams currently ranked in the Top 25.

Memphis' next game

Matchup: Memphis Tigers vs. Virginia Cavaliers

Memphis Tigers vs. Virginia Cavaliers Date/Time: Tuesday, December 19 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 19 at 7:00 PM ET Location: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee TV Channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Favorite: Memphis Tigers -2.5

Memphis Tigers -2.5 Total: 130.5 points

