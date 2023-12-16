The No. 13 Clemson Tigers (9-0) visit the Memphis Tigers (7-2) after winning three road games in a row. The Memphis Tigers are favored by 3.5 points in the contest, which tips at 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023. The matchup has a point total of 151.5.

Memphis vs. Clemson Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Time: 3:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Where: Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis, Tennessee Venue: FedExForum

Favorite Spread Over/Under Memphis -3.5 151.5

Memphis Betting Records & Stats

Memphis and its opponents have gone over 151.5 combined points in five of seven games this season.

Memphis has an average point total of 153.8 in its games this year, 2.3 more points than this matchup's over/under.

The Memphis Tigers' ATS record is 4-3-0 this season.

Memphis has been listed as the favorite three times this season and has won all of those games.

The Memphis Tigers have played as a favorite of -160 or more once this season and won that game.

The implied probability of a win from Memphis, based on the moneyline, is 61.5%.

Memphis vs. Clemson Over/Under Stats

Games Over 151.5 % of Games Over 151.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Memphis 5 71.4% 79.7 158.4 74.1 142.3 149.5 Clemson 4 50% 78.7 158.4 68.2 142.3 146.4

Additional Memphis Insights & Trends

The 79.7 points per game the Memphis Tigers score are 11.5 more points than the Clemson Tigers give up (68.2).

When Memphis totals more than 68.2 points, it is 4-3 against the spread and 7-1 overall.

Memphis vs. Clemson Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Memphis 4-3-0 0-2 5-2-0 Clemson 5-3-0 1-0 5-3-0

Memphis vs. Clemson Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Memphis Clemson 13-2 Home Record 15-2 7-5 Away Record 5-6 6-7-0 Home ATS Record 9-6-0 6-5-0 Away ATS Record 3-7-0 79.9 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 78.4 82 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 71.8 7-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 9-6-0 6-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-4-0

