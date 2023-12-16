If you're looking for a bracketology breakdown of Middle Tennessee and its chances of reaching the 2024 NCAA tournament, see the article below, where we offer the team's full tournament resume.

How Middle Tennessee ranks

Record CUSA Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 5-6 0-0 NR NR 253

Middle Tennessee's best wins

Middle Tennessee notched its best win of the season on December 5, when it beat the Missouri State Bears, who rank No. 119 in the RPI rankings, 77-73 in overtime. Elias King, in that signature victory, posted a team-high 22 points with four rebounds and two assists. Jalen Jordan also played a role with 14 points, zero rebounds and zero assists.

Next best wins

67-62 at home over SFA (No. 151/RPI) on November 9

63-59 over UMKC (No. 220/RPI) on November 26

74-57 at home over Northern Kentucky (No. 284/RPI) on November 6

Middle Tennessee's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-0 | Quadrant 2: 0-0 | Quadrant 3: 2-3 | Quadrant 4: 2-3

Middle Tennessee has tied for the 46th-most Quadrant 3 wins in the country according to the RPI (two), but also has tied for the 20th-most Quadrant 3 defeats (three).

Against Quadrant 4 teams (according to the RPI), the Blue Raiders are 2-3 (.400%) -- tied for the 26th-most defeats.

Schedule insights

Middle Tennessee is playing the 147th-ranked schedule (based on our predictions) the rest of the season.

Looking at the Blue Raiders' upcoming schedule, they have 11 games versus teams that are above .500 and eight games against teams with worse records than their own.

MTSU's upcoming schedule includes no games versus Top 25-ranked opponents.

Middle Tennessee's next game

Matchup: Saint Mary's Gaels vs. Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders

Saint Mary's Gaels vs. Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders Date/Time: Tuesday, December 19 at 10:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 19 at 10:00 PM ET Location: University Credit Union Pavilion in Moraga, California

University Credit Union Pavilion in Moraga, California TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

