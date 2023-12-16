Before Saturday's NBA action tips off, we need to determine who is playing, and who is out due to injury. Below, we provide the full NBA injury report, which covers your favorite team, along with every other squad around the league.

Sign up with our links for Fubo and Max to catch NBA action all season long!

Today's NBA Injury Report

Bucks vs. Pistons Injury Report

6:00 PM ET on Saturday, airing on BSWI and BSDET (Watch this game on Fubo)

Bucks Injuries: Pat Connaughton, SG: Out (Ankle), Chris Livingston, SF: Questionable (Ankle), Jae Crowder, SF: Out (Groin), Giannis Antetokounmpo, PF: Questionable (Illness), Khris Middleton, SF: Out (Injury Management)

Pistons Injuries: Jalen Duren, C: Out (Ankle), Monte Morris, PG: Out (Quadricep), Marvin Bagley III, PF: Out (Back)

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Hornets vs. 76ers Injury Report

7:00 PM ET on Saturday, airing on BSSE and NBCS-PH (Watch this game on Fubo)

Hornets Injuries: Frank Ntilikina, PG: Out (Leg), Cody Martin, SF: Out (Knee), P.J. Washington, PF: Out (Shoulder), Mark Williams, C: Out (Back), LaMelo Ball, PG: Out (Ankle)

76ers Injuries: Joel Embiid, C: Questionable (Knee)

Cavaliers vs. Hawks Injury Report

7:30 PM ET on Saturday, airing on NBA TV, BSOH, and BSSE (Watch this game on Fubo)

Cavaliers Injuries: Ricky Rubio, PG: Out (Personal), Ty Jerome, SG: Out (Ankle), Evan Mobley, C: Out (Knee), Darius Garland, PG: Out (Jaw)

Hawks Injuries: Jalen Johnson, SF: Out (Wrist), Mouhamed Gueye, PF: Out (Back), Kobe Bufkin, SG: Out (Thumb), AJ Griffin, SF: Out (Personal), De'Andre Hunter, SF: Out (Quadricep)

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Timberwolves vs. Pacers Injury Report

8:00 PM ET on Saturday, airing on BSN and BSIN (Watch this game on Fubo)

Timberwolves Injuries: Jaylen Clark, SG: Out (Achilles), Anthony Edwards, SG: Questionable (Hip)

Pacers Injuries: Andrew Nembhard, SG: Out (Knee), Jalen Smith, PF: Out (Knee/Heel)

Heat vs. Bulls Injury Report

8:00 PM ET on Saturday, airing on BSSUN and NBCS-CHI (Watch this game on Fubo)

Heat Injuries: Dru Smith, SG: Out For Season (Knee), Bam Adebayo, C: Out (Hip), Haywood Highsmith, SF: Out (Back), Tyler Herro, SG: Out (Ankle), R.J. Hampton, PG: Out (Knee)

Bulls Injuries: Lonzo Ball, PG: Out For Season (Knee), Zach LaVine, SG: Out (Foot), Alex Caruso, PG: Questionable (Ankle)

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Warriors vs. Nets Injury Report

8:30 PM ET on Saturday, airing on NBCS-BA and YES (Watch this game on Fubo)

Warriors Injuries: Gary Payton II, PG: Out (Calf)

Nets Injuries: Dennis Smith Jr., PG: Out (Back), Lonnie Walker IV, SG: Out (Hamstring), Ben Simmons, PG: Out (Back)

Trail Blazers vs. Mavericks Injury Report

9:00 PM ET on Saturday, airing on ROOT Sports NW and BSSW (Watch this game on Fubo)

Trail Blazers Injuries: Robert Williams III, C: Out For Season (Knee), Ishmail Wainright, SF: Out (Knee), Jerami Grant, PF: Questionable (Concussion)

Mavericks Injuries: Kyrie Irving, PG: Out (Heel), Maxi Kleber, PF: Out (Toe), Seth Curry, SG: Questionable (Ankle), Josh Green, SG: Out (Elbow)

Nuggets vs. Thunder Injury Report

9:00 PM ET on Saturday, airing on ALT and BSOK (Watch this game on Fubo)

Nuggets Injuries: Vlatko Cancar, PF: Out (Knee), Jamal Murray, PG: Questionable (Ankle), Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, SG: Out (Concussion), Aaron Gordon, PF: Questionable (Foot)

Thunder Injuries: Luguentz Dort, SG: Questionable (Ankle)

Kings vs. Jazz Injury Report

10:00 PM ET on Saturday, airing on NBA TV, NBCS-CA, and KJZZ (Watch this game on Fubo)

Kings Injuries: Alex Len, C: Out (Ankle), De'Aaron Fox, PG: Questionable (Shoulder)

Jazz Injuries: Keyonte George, SG: Out (Ankle), Luka Samanic, PF: Out (Illness), Jordan Clarkson, SG: Out (Hamstring), John Collins, PF: Out (Illness)

Clippers vs. Knicks Injury Report

10:30 PM ET on Saturday, airing on BSSC and MSG (Watch this game on Fubo)

Clippers Injuries: Moussa Diabate, PF: Out (Hip), Mason Plumlee, C: Out (Knee), Paul George, SF: Questionable (Groin)

Knicks Injuries: Mitchell Robinson, C: Out (Ankle)

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.