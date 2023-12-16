Will Phillip Tomasino Score a Goal Against the Capitals on December 16?
The Nashville Predators' upcoming contest versus the Washington Capitals is slated for Saturday at 8:00 PM ET. Will Phillip Tomasino score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the numbers and insights below.
Will Phillip Tomasino score a goal against the Capitals?
Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)
Tomasino stats and insights
- In one of 22 games this season, Tomasino scored -- and it was just the one goal.
- This is his first game of the season against the Capitals.
- Tomasino has picked up three assists on the power play.
- He has a 2.9% shooting percentage, attempting 1.1 shots per game.
Capitals defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Capitals are one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, allowing 74 goals in total (2.8 per game) which ranks fifth.
- So far this season, the Capitals have shut out opponents twice while averaging 16.7 hits and 17.3 blocked shots per game.
Tomasino recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/15/2023
|Hurricanes
|1
|0
|1
|11:52
|Away
|W 6-5 OT
|12/10/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|9:13
|Away
|W 2-1
|12/9/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|12:33
|Away
|L 4-0
|12/7/2023
|Lightning
|1
|0
|1
|13:58
|Home
|W 5-1
|12/5/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|12:11
|Away
|W 4-3 SO
|12/3/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|11:33
|Away
|W 2-1
|12/2/2023
|Rangers
|1
|0
|1
|14:51
|Home
|L 4-3
|11/30/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|16:38
|Home
|L 6-1
|11/28/2023
|Penguins
|1
|0
|1
|15:16
|Home
|W 3-2 OT
|11/26/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|15:29
|Home
|W 3-2
Predators vs. Capitals game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 16, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSO, MNMT, and NHL Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
