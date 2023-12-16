Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds for Filip Forsberg, Tom Wilson and others in the Nashville Predators-Washington Capitals matchup at Bridgestone Arena on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET.

Predators vs. Capitals Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSO, MNMT, and NHL Network

BSSO, MNMT, and NHL Network Where: Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee

Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Predators vs. Capitals Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Nashville Predators

Filip Forsberg Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -208, Under Odds: +160)

0.5 (Over Odds: -208, Under Odds: +160) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -139)

Forsberg is one of Nashville's leading contributors (35 total points), having put up 16 goals and 19 assists.

Forsberg Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Hurricanes Dec. 15 1 1 2 3 vs. Flyers Dec. 12 1 1 2 6 at Canadiens Dec. 10 0 1 1 1 at Maple Leafs Dec. 9 0 0 0 1 vs. Lightning Dec. 7 1 0 1 3

Roman Josi Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +110)

0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -143)

Roman Josi has seven goals and 19 assists to total 26 points (0.9 per game).

Josi Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Hurricanes Dec. 15 1 2 3 2 vs. Flyers Dec. 12 0 1 1 1 at Canadiens Dec. 10 0 2 2 3 at Maple Leafs Dec. 9 0 0 0 0 vs. Lightning Dec. 7 1 1 2 4

Ryan O'Reilly Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +110)

0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +135, Under Odds: -182)

Ryan O'Reilly has 13 goals and 13 assists for Nashville.

O'Reilly Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Hurricanes Dec. 15 1 2 3 2 vs. Flyers Dec. 12 0 1 1 0 at Canadiens Dec. 10 0 0 0 1 at Maple Leafs Dec. 9 0 0 0 5 vs. Lightning Dec. 7 0 0 0 3

NHL Props Today: Washington Capitals

Tom Wilson Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -115, Under Odds: -115)

0.5 (Over Odds: -115, Under Odds: -115) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +200, Under Odds: -286)

Wilson is an offensive leader for Washington with 17 points (0.7 per game), with 10 goals and seven assists in 26 games (playing 18:22 per game).

Wilson Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Flyers Dec. 14 1 1 2 3 at Blackhawks Dec. 10 0 0 0 4 vs. Rangers Dec. 9 1 0 1 1 vs. Stars Dec. 7 0 1 1 2 at Coyotes Dec. 4 0 0 0 4

Dylan Strome Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -115, Under Odds: -115)

0.5 (Over Odds: -115, Under Odds: -115) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +200, Under Odds: -286)

Dylan Strome has collected 16 points this season, with 12 goals and four assists.

Strome Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Flyers Dec. 14 1 1 2 5 at Blackhawks Dec. 10 1 0 1 3 vs. Rangers Dec. 9 0 0 0 3 vs. Stars Dec. 7 2 0 2 6 at Coyotes Dec. 4 0 0 0 1

