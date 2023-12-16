Saturday's game between the No. 12 Tennessee Volunteers (7-3) and NC State Wolfpack (7-2) matching up at Frost Bank Center has a projected final score of 77-70 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Tennessee, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will tip off at 10:00 PM ET on December 16.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Tennessee vs. NC State Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Where: San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio, Texas Venue: Frost Bank Center

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Tennessee vs. NC State Score Prediction

Prediction: Tennessee 77, NC State 70

Spread & Total Prediction for Tennessee vs. NC State

Computer Predicted Spread: Tennessee (-6.9)

Tennessee (-6.9) Computer Predicted Total: 147.6

NC State has gone 4-5-0 against the spread, while Tennessee's ATS record this season is 5-5-0. The Wolfpack are 5-4-0 and the Volunteers are 6-4-0 in terms of hitting the over.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Tennessee Performance Insights

The Volunteers are outscoring opponents by 11.1 points per game, with a +111 scoring differential overall. They put up 78.1 points per game (118th in college basketball) and allow 67.0 per contest (92nd in college basketball).

The 39.4 rebounds per game Tennessee accumulates rank 72nd in college basketball, 4.3 more than the 35.1 its opponents grab.

Tennessee hits 7.9 three-pointers per game (145th in college basketball), while its opponents have made 7.2 on average.

Tennessee has committed 10.7 turnovers per game (88th in college basketball), 1.9 fewer than the 12.6 it forces (144th in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.