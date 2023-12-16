Can we count on Tennessee Tech to secure a spot in the 2024 NCAA Tournament? Here's a glimpse at its full tournament resume with bracketology insights included.

How Tennessee Tech ranks

Record OVC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 5-7 0-0 NR NR 309

Tennessee Tech's best win

Tennessee Tech, in its signature win of the season, took down the North Alabama Lions 70-67 on December 16. In the win over North Alabama, David Early amassed a team-high 21 points. Jayvis Harvey contributed 18 points.

Tennessee Tech's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 0-0 | Quadrant 3: 0-4 | Quadrant 4: 2-2

According to the RPI, Tennessee Tech has four losses against Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the eighth-most in the country.

Schedule insights

Tennessee Tech has been handed the 241st-ranked schedule (based on our predictions) the rest of the season.

The Golden Eagles' upcoming schedule features four games against teams with worse records and 11 games against teams with records above .500.

Of Tennessee Tech's 19 remaining games this year, it has none against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Tennessee Tech's next game

Matchup: Evansville Purple Aces vs. Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles

Evansville Purple Aces vs. Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles Date/Time: Wednesday, December 20 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 20 at 8:00 PM ET Location: Ford Center in Evansville, Indiana

Ford Center in Evansville, Indiana TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

