How to Watch Tennessee Tech vs. North Alabama on TV or Live Stream - December 16
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 10:17 AM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
The Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (4-7) face the North Alabama Lions (6-5) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Hooper Eblen Arena. It starts at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Tennessee Tech vs. North Alabama Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Hooper Eblen Arena in Cookeville, Tennessee
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other OVC Games
Tennessee Tech Stats Insights
- The Golden Eagles' 46.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.0 percentage points higher than the Lions have allowed to their opponents (41.8%).
- Tennessee Tech has compiled a 4-5 straight-up record in games it shoots over 41.8% from the field.
- The Lions are the rebounding team in the country, the Golden Eagles rank 362nd.
- The Golden Eagles score an average of 72.7 points per game, only 1.3 fewer points than the 74.0 the Lions give up to opponents.
- Tennessee Tech has put together a 4-0 record in games it scores more than 74.0 points.
Tennessee Tech Home & Away Comparison
- At home, Tennessee Tech averages 80.2 points per game. On the road, it averages 66.5.
- The Golden Eagles give up 78.2 points per game at home, and 76.7 on the road.
- At home, Tennessee Tech drains 9.8 3-pointers per game, 4.1 more than it averages away (5.7). Its 3-point shooting percentage is also higher at home (39.5%) than on the road (30.1%).
Tennessee Tech Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/3/2023
|Alice Lloyd
|W 108-82
|Hooper Eblen Arena
|12/10/2023
|@ East Tennessee State
|L 73-72
|Freedom Hall Civic Center
|12/12/2023
|Bethel (TN)
|W 81-74
|Hooper Eblen Arena
|12/16/2023
|North Alabama
|-
|Hooper Eblen Arena
|12/20/2023
|@ Evansville
|-
|Ford Center
|12/28/2023
|Little Rock
|-
|Hooper Eblen Arena
