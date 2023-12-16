The Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (4-7) take on the North Alabama Lions (6-5) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Hooper Eblen Arena. It starts at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

In this article, you will see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the North Alabama vs. Tennessee Tech matchup.

Tennessee Tech vs. North Alabama Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Where: Hooper Eblen Arena in Cookeville, Tennessee

How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Tennessee Tech vs. North Alabama Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total North Alabama Moneyline Tennessee Tech Moneyline BetMGM North Alabama (-2.5) 146.5 -145 +120 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel North Alabama (-2.5) 146.5 -144 +118 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Tennessee Tech vs. North Alabama Betting Trends

Tennessee Tech has covered five times in eight chances against the spread this season.

The Golden Eagles have an ATS record of 5-2 when playing as at least 2.5-point underdogs this season.

North Alabama has won five games against the spread this season, while failing to cover four times.

Lions games have gone over the point total four out of nine times this season.

