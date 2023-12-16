The Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (2-6) meet the North Alabama Lions (4-4) at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023. This clash is available on ESPN+.

Tennessee Tech vs. North Alabama Game Information

Tennessee Tech Players to Watch

  • Daniel Egbuniwe: 9.0 PTS, 5.8 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.6 BLK
  • Jayvis Harvey: 15.8 PTS, 5.3 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Josiah Davis: 10.1 PTS, 5.1 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Rodney Johnson Jr.: 14.3 PTS, 5.7 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • David Early: 12.1 PTS, 2.1 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK

North Alabama Players to Watch

Tennessee Tech vs. North Alabama Stat Comparison

Tennessee Tech Rank Tennessee Tech AVG North Alabama AVG North Alabama Rank
307th 67.4 Points Scored 77.1 133rd
313th 77.8 Points Allowed 74.9 265th
311th 29.8 Rebounds 33.1 186th
363rd 4.6 Off. Rebounds 8.1 253rd
295th 5.9 3pt Made 8.0 128th
327th 10.4 Assists 12.1 252nd
107th 10.9 Turnovers 13.4 284th

