Will Thomas Novak Score a Goal Against the Capitals on December 16?
Can we expect Thomas Novak finding the back of the net when the Nashville Predators play the Washington Capitals at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday? To help you with your bets, take a look at the numbers and trends below.
Will Thomas Novak score a goal against the Capitals?
Odds to score a goal this game: +290 (Bet $10 to win $29.00 if he scores a goal)
Novak stats and insights
- In five of 19 games this season, Novak has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
- He has not played against the Capitals yet this season.
- He has four goals on the power play, and also two assists.
- Novak's shooting percentage is 18.2%, and he averages 1.7 shots per game.
Capitals defensive stats
- The Capitals have given up 74 goals in total (2.8 per game), which ranks fifth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Capitals have shut out opponents twice while averaging 16.7 hits and 17.3 blocked shots per game.
Novak recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/15/2023
|Hurricanes
|1
|0
|1
|12:28
|Away
|W 6-5 OT
|12/12/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|12:02
|Home
|W 3-2 OT
|12/10/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|9:58
|Away
|W 2-1
|12/9/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|14:20
|Away
|L 4-0
|12/7/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|12:55
|Home
|W 5-1
|11/11/2023
|Coyotes
|2
|0
|2
|17:27
|Home
|L 7-5
|11/9/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|19:37
|Away
|L 6-3
|11/7/2023
|Flames
|1
|0
|1
|16:56
|Away
|L 4-2
|11/4/2023
|Oilers
|2
|1
|1
|18:44
|Away
|W 5-2
|11/2/2023
|Kraken
|1
|1
|0
|17:11
|Away
|L 4-2
Predators vs. Capitals game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 16, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSO, MNMT, and NHL Network
