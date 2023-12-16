UT Martin vs. South Dakota December 16 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The South Dakota Coyotes (5-3) meet the UT Martin Skyhawks (1-6) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Skyhawk Arena. This clash will tip off at 2:00 PM ET.
UT Martin vs. South Dakota Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, December 16
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
UT Martin Players to Watch
- Kenley McCarn: 14.0 PTS, 4.1 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Anaya Brown: 12.0 PTS, 6.3 REB, 0.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 1.7 BLK
- Lexi Rubel: 7.7 PTS, 5.7 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Norah Clark: 8.1 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Morgan Borgstadt: 9.6 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.6 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.6 BLK
South Dakota Players to Watch
