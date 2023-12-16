The South Dakota Coyotes (8-3) will look to continue a five-game winning run when hitting the road against the UT Martin Skyhawks (2-7) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Skyhawk Arena. It airs at 2:00 PM ET.

Continue reading for information on how to watch this matchup and click here to take a look at our score picks!

UT Martin Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Skyhawk Arena in Martin, Tennessee

Skyhawk Arena in Martin, Tennessee TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

UT Martin vs. South Dakota Scoring Comparison

The Coyotes score 7.9 more points per game (76.5) than the Skyhawks give up to opponents (68.6).

When it scores more than 68.6 points, South Dakota is 8-0.

UT Martin has a 1-5 record when its opponents score fewer than 76.5 points.

The 62.4 points per game the Skyhawks put up are just 1.5 more points than the Coyotes give up (60.9).

When UT Martin puts up more than 60.9 points, it is 2-3.

South Dakota has a 5-1 record when allowing fewer than 62.4 points.

The Skyhawks shoot 41.2% from the field, 4.3% higher than the Coyotes concede defensively.

The Coyotes shoot 47% from the field, 4.6% higher than the Skyhawks allow.

UT Martin Leaders

Anaya Brown: 12.4 PTS, 1.4 STL, 1.6 BLK, 47.2 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (4-for-14)

12.4 PTS, 1.4 STL, 1.6 BLK, 47.2 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (4-for-14) Kenley McCarn: 14 PTS, 2 STL, 37.3 FG%, 29.6 3PT% (16-for-54)

14 PTS, 2 STL, 37.3 FG%, 29.6 3PT% (16-for-54) Lexi Rubel: 9 PTS, 1.6 STL, 51.6 FG%

9 PTS, 1.6 STL, 51.6 FG% Morgan Borgstadt: 8.4 PTS, 2.3 STL, 44.4 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (3-for-7)

8.4 PTS, 2.3 STL, 44.4 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (3-for-7) Norah Clark: 8.3 PTS, 48.4 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (8-for-22)

UT Martin Schedule