How to Watch the UT Martin vs. South Dakota Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 16
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 8:55 AM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
The South Dakota Coyotes (8-3) will look to continue a five-game winning run when hitting the road against the UT Martin Skyhawks (2-7) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Skyhawk Arena. It airs at 2:00 PM ET.
Continue reading for information on how to watch this matchup and click here to take a look at our score picks!
UT Martin Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Skyhawk Arena in Martin, Tennessee
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
UT Martin vs. South Dakota Scoring Comparison
- The Coyotes score 7.9 more points per game (76.5) than the Skyhawks give up to opponents (68.6).
- When it scores more than 68.6 points, South Dakota is 8-0.
- UT Martin has a 1-5 record when its opponents score fewer than 76.5 points.
- The 62.4 points per game the Skyhawks put up are just 1.5 more points than the Coyotes give up (60.9).
- When UT Martin puts up more than 60.9 points, it is 2-3.
- South Dakota has a 5-1 record when allowing fewer than 62.4 points.
- The Skyhawks shoot 41.2% from the field, 4.3% higher than the Coyotes concede defensively.
- The Coyotes shoot 47% from the field, 4.6% higher than the Skyhawks allow.
UT Martin Leaders
- Anaya Brown: 12.4 PTS, 1.4 STL, 1.6 BLK, 47.2 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (4-for-14)
- Kenley McCarn: 14 PTS, 2 STL, 37.3 FG%, 29.6 3PT% (16-for-54)
- Lexi Rubel: 9 PTS, 1.6 STL, 51.6 FG%
- Morgan Borgstadt: 8.4 PTS, 2.3 STL, 44.4 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (3-for-7)
- Norah Clark: 8.3 PTS, 48.4 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (8-for-22)
UT Martin Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/2/2023
|Evansville
|W 94-82
|Skyhawk Arena
|12/9/2023
|@ Troy
|L 71-59
|Trojan Arena
|12/13/2023
|Freed-Hardeman
|W 69-41
|Skyhawk Arena
|12/16/2023
|South Dakota
|-
|Skyhawk Arena
|12/21/2023
|@ Arkansas State
|-
|First National Bank Arena
|12/28/2023
|@ Tennessee State
|-
|Gentry Complex
