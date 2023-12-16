How to Watch Vanderbilt vs. Texas Tech on TV or Live Stream - December 16
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 2:18 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
The Texas Tech Red Raiders (7-2) will be trying to extend a three-game home winning streak when squaring off against the Vanderbilt Commodores (4-5) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Dickies Arena. It airs at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+.
Vanderbilt vs. Texas Tech Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Vanderbilt Stats Insights
- Vanderbilt is 3-2 when it shoots higher than 41.9% from the field.
- The Commodores are the 183rd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Red Raiders sit at 87th.
- The Commodores score an average of 70 points per game, only 3.2 more points than the 66.8 the Red Raiders give up.
- When it scores more than 66.8 points, Vanderbilt is 4-2.
Vanderbilt Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, Vanderbilt averaged 71.2 points per game last season. On the road, it scored 73.4.
- The Commodores gave up 67.3 points per game at home last season, and 78.9 away.
- Beyond the arc, Vanderbilt drained more treys away (8.8 per game) than at home (8.4) last season, and put up a higher percentage away (33.8%) than at home (33.3%).
Vanderbilt Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/29/2023
|Boston College
|L 80-62
|Memorial Gymnasium
|12/2/2023
|Alabama A&M
|W 78-59
|Memorial Gymnasium
|12/6/2023
|San Francisco
|L 73-60
|Memorial Gymnasium
|12/16/2023
|Texas Tech
|-
|Dickies Arena
|12/19/2023
|Western Carolina
|-
|Memorial Gymnasium
|12/23/2023
|@ Memphis
|-
|FedExForum
