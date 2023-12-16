The Texas Tech Red Raiders (7-2) will host the Vanderbilt Commodores (4-5) after victories in three straight home games. It begins at 7:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023.

In this article, you can check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Texas Tech vs. Vanderbilt matchup.

Vanderbilt vs. Texas Tech Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Where: Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas

How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Vanderbilt vs. Texas Tech Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Texas Tech Moneyline Vanderbilt Moneyline BetMGM Texas Tech (-8.5) 140.5 -400 +310 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Texas Tech (-8.5) 141.5 -365 +285 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Vanderbilt vs. Texas Tech Betting Trends

Vanderbilt has put together a 3-6-0 ATS record so far this year.

Texas Tech is 3-5-0 ATS this season.

The Red Raiders and their opponents have combined to go over the point total four out of eight times this season.

Vanderbilt Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +25000

+25000 While our computer ranking puts Vanderbilt 230th in the country, the team's national championship odds rank comes in much higher, placing it 62nd.

The Commodores' national championship odds are the same now (+25000) compared to the beginning of the season (+25000).

With odds of +25000, Vanderbilt has been given a 0.4% chance of winning the national championship.

