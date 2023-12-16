Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Washington County Today - December 16
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
High school basketball is on the schedule today in Washington County, Tennessee, and information on these games is available below, if you're searching for how to stream them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Washington County, Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Games Today
David Crockett High School at Providence Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 16
- Location: Johnson City, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.