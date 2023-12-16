When the Nashville Predators square off against the Washington Capitals on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET, will Yakov Trenin score a goal? Below, we break down the stats and trends you need to consider before making any prop bets.

Will Yakov Trenin score a goal against the Capitals?

Odds to score a goal this game: +430 (Bet $10 to win $43.00 if he scores a goal)

Trenin stats and insights

  • Trenin has scored in six of 29 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • This is his first matchup of the season versus the Capitals.
  • Trenin has no points on the power play.
  • He has a 12.2% shooting percentage, attempting 1.6 shots per game.

Capitals defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Capitals are one of the stingiest units in the NHL, giving up 74 goals in total (2.8 per game) which ranks fifth.
  • So far this season, the Capitals have shut out opponents twice while averaging 16.7 hits and 17.3 blocked shots per game.

Trenin recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/15/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 14:32 Away W 6-5 OT
12/12/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 14:52 Home W 3-2 OT
12/10/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 17:28 Away W 2-1
12/9/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 15:08 Away L 4-0
12/7/2023 Lightning 1 1 0 14:26 Home W 5-1
12/5/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 20:12 Away W 4-3 SO
12/3/2023 Sabres 1 1 0 15:15 Away W 2-1
12/2/2023 Rangers 1 0 1 10:21 Home L 4-3
11/30/2023 Wild 0 0 0 15:03 Home L 6-1
11/28/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 17:28 Home W 3-2 OT

Predators vs. Capitals game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, December 16, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSSO, MNMT, and NHL Network
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

